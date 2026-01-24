Regional NSW is currently undergoing one of the fastest periods of industrialisation in its history, yet the people who feel all of the impacts are too often treated as an afterthought.

Whether you’re for, against or indifferent to the renewable energy transition, it’s hard to ignore the scale and pace of what’s happening around us. So, we must show respect and understanding to the community members who are facing all of the negative impacts from this transition.

I want to be clear, this is not an anti-renewables statement, we need to transition to clean energy and there are many benefits to regional communities. But to pretend that how we achieve this transition doesn’t matter is bad governance.

Too often we hear metropolitan politicians completely dismiss genuine concerns as climate denial and refuse to even engage with what locals are actually saying. But for us, it’s not an academic debate about the merits of renewable energy.

It means towns, homes and landscapes being changed forever.

It means workers’ camps and all their associated problems for months on end.

It means ancient vistas and views being changed forever.

For locals near Dunedoo last year, it meant the complete flattening of hundred-year-old trees along Merotherie Road, despite locals advising alternative routes months in advance.

These are the actual impacts that many communities face and I don’t believe those in charge truly appreciate what it means to have a huge industrial site built next door to your property.

If we’re going to transition to renewables, it needs to be done properly, with better consultation and understanding for regional residents who are doing all the heavy lifting.

If there was better consultation with locals around Merotherie Road, we might still have that amazing stretch of trees available for native birds this summer.

- Scott Barrett MLC