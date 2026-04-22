After spending the last few columns raging against the patriarchy and ranting about menopause, I have missed a few important updates from my family.

First of all, we have a licensed driver. Yep, Miss 17 is behind the wheel solo these days! We are so amazingly proud of our big girl because learning to drive while fighting against her anxiety and the limitations her autism places on her is incredible. But the fact that she’s nailed driving a manual is just spectacular.

I need to also acknowledge the kind staff at Services NSW, Orange. When I explained to them she has autism and asked if we could wait for her test in a quiet space, they showed us to the corner meeting space and allowed her to sit with her back to the waiting room, with a window facing the street. It meant she was able to go into her test calmly, and I appreciate that small, inclusive adjustment so much.

Miss 11 came home from school one day and told me she had a “bubbly excited feeling” in her tummy, and she was ready to try a new challenge. She then spent the next five days learning how to do a handstand. First against a wall, then she mastered it in the lounge room. She can now do the most incredibly straight handstands and hold them for a long time.

The next day she announced before school that netball tryouts were that day and she was trying out for the team. She’d never played netball before, despite us offering, so we were surprised but supportive. It turns out her best friend wanted to try out, but was nervous, so our gorgeous little girl said she would, too. And I’m pleased to announce she made the team! I am looking forward to joining the WhatsApp group, and helping her find her shoes and uniform on Saturday mornings…

Mr 47 has once again made the golf championships at Duntryleague, and this year he has qualified for first grade, which is incredible. He is nervous, as he plays off five, and will compete against others who play off scratch. But we are so proud of him, and I’m sure he’ll surprise himself by how well he does.

I myself have achieved nothing, but if there were awards for napping, I’d probably miss the ceremony because I was asleep on the couch, haha! But it’s good to be talented at something.

Still, I have one announcement to make — I recently had a milestone birthday. No, not age-wise; I was forty-six. But for my present my husband bought me a “cross-body handbag”. You know the type... it’s slung across one shoulder and crosses over your chest and sits at the side of the tummy that used to be flat but is now best described as “snuggly”. It’s loved by middle-aged mums everywhere. And I am absolutely rocking it. It pairs nicely with my oversized sunglasses (for sun protection) and my bob haircut

We were lucky enough to celebrate this birthday at the beach, as the amazing team at Camp Quality sent my lucky family away to the Central Coast for a week. It was a great holiday and a wonderful break for my girls and husband before I launch into the next stage of cancer treatment.

Unfortunately, while at the beach, I reignited my love for Nutella-espresso frappes so, despite spending all week swimming, hiking and exploring, I have come home with an exceptional tan but I didn’t lose any weight. Also, if any local cafés would like to add a Nutella frappe to their menu, please let me know.

Lastly — and I promise I’m not simply dealing with my problems by drinking delicious calorie-packed shakes — there’s a new café in East Orange and I have to share this awesomeness with you. It’s at the corner of Byng and McLachlan, in the old, old Mackie’s store. It’s called Giggle Pops and it’s wonderful. I’m not being paid to endorse it, but it’s just great to find a place that caters for families with young children, especially coming into winter. There’s an indoor play space, an ice cream counter and the milkshake straws are edible chocolate wafers, much to Miss 11’s delight.