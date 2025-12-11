Thumbs Up to Jaime 'the wheelchair cab driver'. Incredible customer service — remembers and knows hundreds of his customers, considers the experiences of people with disabilities, goes beyond just cab driving by taking the time to wheel his customers into tricky-to-get-to appointments. He’s essential and there would be a community of people lost without him and the wheelchair cab drivers like him. Plus the conversation is always interesting! Thank you from the bottom of my heart, you make isolated peoples' lives a lot bigger.

Thumbs Up to the Horizons restaurant at the TAFE College. Had a wonderful three-course meal for 30 people, and can’t thank them enough for the professional service and marvellous meal!

Thumbs Up to Patrick's cafe in Fitzroy St. I love going there. A great place to sit, think, chat to others, grab a bite, and enjoy great coffee.

Thumbs Up to Santa for all the joy he spreads in our community at this time of year. It's a tough job but to those donning the red suits around town, we salute you!