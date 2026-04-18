Readers old enough to remember the fuel crisis of the 1970s, may ruefully recall lengthy periods of kilometre-long queues outside of petrol stations, alternate “odds and evens” days based on car number-plate digits, and $10 fill limits.

Even though our economy and transport is, to a large extent, still beholden to regular petroleum supplies, technology has offered us a new string to our bow in combating such scenes, that didn’t exist 50 years ago.

While many of the panicked COVID-era rules and restrictions of the early 2020s are now being re-examined by policy-makers in a more critical light, one undoubted and surprise success of the period, was the massed work-from-home (WFH) edict designed to reduce social spread of the pandemic.

The seeming benefits and undoubted popularity of WFH was such that, many employees and whole sectors of the economy – particularly those in heavily-unionised public service fields – blankly refused the order to return to the office once the lockdown restrictions had eased.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s blanket policy during the 2025 election of ending WFH for all federal public servants, which he abandoned halfway through the campaign due to frank hostility from voters, was listed as one of the reasons for his landslide loss.

With that in mind, the current fuel crisis that has caught “the lucky country” largely unprepared by the supply chaos created by the Iran War, has seen WFH reborn as a welcome way to lower our national, and personal, fuel bills.

For country Australians, with far fewer alternative public transport options than their city cousins and with often greater distances to travel to and from their places of employment, WFH during this time has obvious benefits

As of late March 2026, Australian companies and agencies to have re-implemented or considered WFH measures include mining companies, digital firms, and, reportedly, public service agencies.

One such business is Sydney-based SEO agency, UR Digital, which has announced the immediate implementation of a weekly WFH day for all staff.

Despite government assurances that there is no fuel shortage, the company states that possible odd-even refuelling strategies and rationing measures would create logistical hurdles for commuters.

Listed benefits by the company include direct financial relief for employees, staff wellbeing, and helping reduce fuel shortages for the economy.

“By reducing the volume of cars on the road, businesses can collectively lower the demand for fuel, potentially stabilise prices, and ease the pressure on the national supply chain during the Middle East conflict,” the company said in announcing the policy.

While the general view is that, employees love WFH, and bosses hate it, there are genuine pros and cons to the approach, as any staffer who has lived and laboured in a WFH environment, can testify.

Key benefits include:

• Improved work-life balance as extra flexibility to manage personal tasks, family obligations, and health, leads to lower stress levels.

• Commuting time and cost savings through eliminating daily travel with time also saved for recreation and family duties.

• Increased productivity with fewer office distractions from gossip, social chat, and other interruptions leading to higher output.

• Increased job satisfaction as greater autonomy leads to higher morale, engagement, and reduced burn-out.

• Greater flexibility and the chance to create a custom-designed working environment.

• Environmental benefits as less commuting reduces energy waste.

• Lower staff turnover through higher employee retention and loyalty.

Disadvantages of WFH, however, can include lack of effective feedback and guidance, social isolation, stagnation, and fewer opportunities for advancement:

• Social isolation from a lack of in-person interaction creating an increasing sense of loneliness and detachment from the team ethos.

• Blurred work-life balance as it becomes difficult to “switch-off” as your office is your home, leading to longer working hours and stress.

• Distractions as household chores, family members, and lack of structure can break concentration, making it hard to stay focused.

• Communication challenges as one relies on virtual tools for “brain-storming”, feedback, collaboration, and the lack of spontaneous face-to-face interactions.

• Financial costs as employees fork-out more on home office equipment, furniture, and increased utility bills.

• Lack of professional development as reduced visibility to management can hinder networking, mentorship, and career growth opportunities.

• Ergonomic issues from working in unsuitable spaces like couches and kitchen tables leading to physical discomfort and posture issues.

While some organisations are looking to reimplement WFH, the Business Council of Australia and employers like Bunnings are warning against “blanket” COVID-style measures.

For locals combatting high fuel costs, interest rates, and inflation, during a time of stagnant economic growth, raising the option of WFH or a hybrid approach offering the benefits of home working while maintaining office connection, may be an idea.

Who knows? The boss may even say, “Yes”!