Burgun and Williams Optometrists in Dubbo are proud to announce that they have taken the “Go Pink Pledge” throughout June 2026 in support of breast cancer awareness and fundraising.

With a team of 14 staff members, including 10 women and four men, the Macquarie Street practice recognises the far-reaching impact of breast cancer on individuals, families, friends, and communities.

“Breast cancer is a cause that touches many lives, and we know that most of us have been impacted in some way by this disease – whether personally, through family, friends, or colleagues,” said campaign organisers Joanne Johnston and Ruthanne Burton.

Throughout June, the Burgun and Williams team will be turning pink to raise awareness and encourage important conversations about breast cancer.

The highlight of the month will be the practice's major fundraising event, Go Pink Day, to be held on Tuesday, June 30. The Burgun and Williams team will be fully decked out in pink as they rally together behind the message “Together we fight, together we win.”

They will conduct a range of fundraising activities to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and invite patients, families, and community members to participate by wearing pink, making a donation, supporting the bake sale, or just helping spread awareness of this important cause.

The bake sale will feature delicious treats prepared by staff members and local supporter Amy Rutherford, and pink-themed caps will also be available for purchase, with all proceeds contributing to the team’s fundraising efforts.

Ruthanne Burton, owner of Ladybird Quilting, is proudly collaborating with Burgun and Williams on the event. Joanne Johnston has also shown her commitment to the cause by dyeing her hair pink to encourage donations and community engagement.

Breast cancer remains one of Australia's most significant health challenges. Current statistics show that one in seven women and one in 612 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, with an average of 56 Australians diagnosed every day.

Joanne and Ruthanne are keen to acknowledge that while breast cancer is most commonly associated with women, many men are also affected by the disease, either through their own diagnosis or through the impact it has on loved ones.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Australia's leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to funding world-class breast cancer research, with a vision of Zero Deaths from Breast Cancer.

Since its establishment in 1994, the NBCF has invested more than $250 million into over 650 research grants across Australia and internationally. Thanks in large part to this research, the breast cancer death rate in Australia has fallen by more than 40 per cent.

Joanne and Ruthanne greatly appreciate the support of business owners Tony Burgun and Josh Williams for their enthusiastic support of the fundraising activities, and for their ongoing commitment to community-based initiatives.

For Burgun and Williams Optometrists, Go Pink Day is more than just a fundraiser – it’s an opportunity for the community to come together in support, in hope, and for the shared goal of a future free from breast cancer.