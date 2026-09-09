One of the world’s top-rated supermarket chains is coming to the Orana Mall with the clock ticking down to their grand opening later this year.

Work on the building extension for the new site and carpark are well advanced with the development definitely starting to take shape.

Soon Orana Mall shoppers will get the opportunity to enjoy ALDI’s unique mix of discounted food, groceries, fruit and vegetables, and alcohol, with an eclectic range of other household items also on offer.

“Construction is progressing well, with ALDI anticipated to open later this year,” a spokesperson for Orana Mall recently told Dubbo Photo News.

“Whilst we are unable to confirm a specific opening date at this stage, we expect to make an announcement once ALDI is in a position to do so,” they added.

With plenty happening as construction crews start the internal fit-out of the new retail area that will feature the store, the redevelopment remains on track, the spokesperson confirmed.

“The project includes the delivery of the new ALDI supermarket, associated specialty retail opportunities, and improvements to customer circulation throughout this part of the centre,” the spokesperson said.

“The redevelopment also includes additional parking, together with improved vehicle circulation and pedestrian access to better service customers visiting the expanded precinct,” they concluded .

ALDI is a German-based retailer that operates more than 13,600 discount grocery stores across 18 countries. They consistently rank as one of the top discount supermarket chains worldwide for customer satisfaction, value, and private-label quality, holding consecutive multi-year number-one rankings in major markets including Australia.