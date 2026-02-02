The non-profit multicultural community group ORISCON (Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage) is keen for Dubbo's thriving migrant community to come on board and help shape the future of the organisation.

ORISCON's members are local people who hail from Indian Sub-Continental nations including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and their diasporas from the rest of the world, such as Fiji, South Africa, Malaysia, and Singapore, who now call Dubbo home.

ORISCON chair Gargi Ganguly says the local migrant communities are well engaged with the organisation, and invites them to attend the ORISCON annual general meeting (AGM) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 8.

"We want to publicly promote the good work we're doing, and the AGM is an opportunity for them to join the leadership team," she explained.

The organisation has achieved much over the years it has been operating and last year was no exception, Gargi said.

ORISCON had a key role in multicultural celebrations including the Cross-Cultural Carnivale, Holi Mela Festival of Colours, and Diwali. It also organised skill-building events including public speaking development through Toastmasters and conflict resolution training for women and men, and partnered with community and sporting groups to introduce its members to sporting and community activities.

"We introduced the community to pickleball, we had a badminton tournament, and women had had a netball tournament," Gargi said.

"Whatever we do, we do it in partnership with other organisations. We also had an end-of-year colourfest with Creative Community Concepts and we did one recently for young children at the swimming pool," she added.

The ORISCON committee would like more members of the wider migrant community to come on board and help them plan for the year ahead by sharing ideas and suggestions for the future direction of the organisation. The forthcoming AGM is the perfect place for these discussions to start, and the committee would love to see as many people as possible come along and get on board.

For more details about the AGM, which will be held at the organisation's hall at 34 White Street, Dubbo, from 4-6pm, follow ORISCON on social media.