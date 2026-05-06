High inflation and interest rates, subdued economic activity, threatened fuel shortages from the Iran War, and indefinite closure of Victoria Pass impacting western NSW visitor numbers... is there anything that Dubbo Regional Council can do to help struggling local businesses?

The Central NSW Joint Organisation – covering councils from Lithgow to Parkes, Oberon to Cabonne – thinks there is, currently running a promotional campaign titled “Other Ways to the West”.

Designed to dispel commonly-held fears in Sydney that the road over the mountains is closed and not just diverted, the campaign has created a positive “still open for business, pleasure, and sightseeing” vibe for the Central Tablelands and beyond.

Dubbo Photo News asked councillors whether we also should – either unilaterally or through the umbrella of the Alliance of Western Councils (AWC) – look at ways to help struggling small and medium tourism businesses in the wider Orana?

Mayor Josh Black believes it is fuel costs and not the Mt Victoria closure that is crimping visitor numbers to the region, with council investing in a number of initiatives to help.

“We’re already involved in a State Government working group providing funding to Destination NSW with a really important message counteracting the unfortunate reports that the road west is closed, not a detour,” Cr Black said.

“Like a lot of councils, we also provided $4000 to a Destination NSW fund to promote the west; and we always encourage people to shop local,” he added.

Cr Shibli Chowdhury revealed that small business in the region is definitely struggling and campaigns like “Other Ways to the West” should be looked at by Dubbo through region-wide bodies like the AWC.

“I went to the Farmers’ Markets in Dubbo last weekend and spoke to small businesses there. They’re affected by fuel prices, interest rates, and too-high inflation rates. I go through the main street and it’s the same – we’re also struggling at council with the costs of regular services,” Cr Chowdhury revealed.

“I believe council should be putting more forward to help the community through the AWC; I know we already do a lot of promotion about living in the bush, but I believe we can push for more at a time like this,” he added.

Cr Adam Ryan reasoned that the best thing council can do is to carry out its own role as efficiently as possible, and support campaigns like the “Other Ways to the West”.

“I think from a council perspective, definitely we should be avoiding rate and water increases and what-not; no big movements on our spending; and run a tight ship… although everyone is feeling the pinch, there’s simply a limit on how much council can do,” Cr Ryan said.

“We also need to get the message out there that although the (Victoria) Pass is out, doesn’t mean the west is shut. There’s still a lot of things to come for like the zoo, Wellington Caves, Burrendong Dam, and the best golf courses west of the mountains,” he added.

Former mayor and communications product supplier, Cr Mathew Dickerson said strategic planning rather than band-aid solutions are the key to the region’s recovery, with structural reforms central to our prosperity.

“It’s very difficult in the short-term to solve long-term problems. Council has been quite innovative, for instance, in the promotion of electric vehicles to bypass the fuel crisis, and also things like the REACT (renewable energy training) centre at Wellington.

“It’s also about creating a good business and economic environment for the region that makes people want to invest here. For promotion purposes, it’s also the responsibility of individual businesses… following the fuel crisis, I saw a 16 per cent drop of ‘feet traffic’ at my stores, and immediately upped my advertising. It’s about helping your own business,” he added.

Another councillor with a marketing background, Jen Cowley, said good policy and good ideas are the key to Dubbo’s long-term economic sustainability.

“It’s the age-old question, but, having been in business myself, there’s always something your local representatives can do, and Dubbo has a very good economic development team that is always looking at how to help local business, promoting tourism, and visitor stays,” Cr Cowley said.

“Everyone’s budget is stretched and anything that can be done, that does not impact rates, should be considered… we need a holistic approach as there’s always going to be surprise bumps like the fuel crisis and Iran War, and I’d hate to see people’s good ideas dashed,” she added.

Cr Pam Wells believes that uncertainty over Victoria Pass is playing on visitor numbers, and a region-wide advertising campaign may be what the doctor ordered.

“It would be beneficial to let Sydney people know how short the detour is. Many think the whole road is closed and are not sure how long the closure is going to last, so getting that information out there is critical… for instance, Dubbo Show is on next month, how is that going to be affected?” Cr Wells asked.

“Having councillors and others get-together and have a brainstorming session on how we could help,” she added.

Cr Richard Ivey believes that development of a visitor route taking in a number of central west local government areas could help revive our tourist industry.

“While businesses don’t pay any special levies, there’s not much we can do financially for them, but council does have a role to play letting people know that, while Mt Victoria is down the west is still open. It doesn’t have to be expensive, we could use social media and websites,” Cr Ivey said.

“Because the closure affects Orange, Dubbo, Cabonne, Midwest (Mudgee) and Parkes, we could do some things together, say, visit Mudgee, the Zoo, the Parkes telescope, and back in a circle to Stuart Town – the Man from Ironbark – Orange, and Gulgong,” he concluded.