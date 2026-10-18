Oyster Tribe officially opened Dubbo’s first Aboriginal Youth Hub on Friday, September 25, creating a dedicated culturally safe space for local young people.

The Youth Hub has been developed in response to community-identified needs, a spokesperson for Oyster Tribe told Dubbo Photo News.

Located at 141 Fitzroy Street, Dubbo, the Youth Hub will be open every Friday from 5pm to 10pm and will provide young people with access to cultural mentoring, wellbeing support, life skills, education and employment pathways, recreational activities and positive role models.

A key focus is providing a safe and welcoming space outside traditional service hours, when young people may have fewer supports available.

Programs will be culturally grounded and guided by community, Elders, families and the voices of young people, the spokesperson said.

The Hub aims to strengthen Cultural identity, belonging, confidence and connection to family and community, and early intervention and prevention will be central to the Hub, supporting young people before issues escalate into crisis or deeper involvement with the justice system.

The Hub will also help connect young people with appropriate local services and provide ongoing mentoring and advocacy.

“Oyster Tribe sees the Hub as more than a building – it is a place for healing, connection, opportunity and creating stronger futures,” the spokesperson said.

The recent launch represents an important milestone for Dubbo and demonstrates what can be achieved through Aboriginal-led, community-driven solutions.

“Oyster Tribe acknowledges the support of funders, Council, government representatives, community organisations, Elders, families and supporters who have helped make the Hub possible,” they added.

“Most importantly, the Hub has been created for young people to have a place where they feel welcome, heard, respected and supported to reach their potential,” the spokesperson concluded.