Not every day does a humble St Vincent de Paul volunteer get a shout-out from the head of the Catholic Church worldwide!

That’s what has just happened, though, for long-time local Vinnies worker, Pat (Patrick) Yeo, who received a special honour from the spiritual leader of the church’s 1.4 billion followers, Vinnies NSW Central West announced on social media.

“Today the St Vincent de Paul family gathered at St Brigid’s Catholic Church Dubbo. As part of Sunday Mass, Pat was presented with a Papal Blessing on Parchment, carefully-prepared behind and sent from the sacred walls of the Vatican,” the post revealed.

“Pat’s Papal Blessing was given in recognition of 20 dedicated years of service to the St Vincent de Paul St Brigid’s Conference in Dubbo,” it added.

This is a “deeply-meaningful honour” to Pat, acknowledging a life lived in “compassion, faith, and dedication” to helping others.

“Rather than simply celebrating an achievement, it recognises years of quiet service and humbling acts of generosity, kindness and compassion,” the post said.

“The blessing carries the prayers of the Holy Father Pope Leo XIV asking God to bless Pat for the good work he has done and continues to do,” it went on.

The honour “recognises that a life of compassion and dedication reflects the mission of the Church.

“That is, to care for others and live faith through action to serve as a lasting reminder that humble acts of kindness can have a far-reaching impact,” it concluded.