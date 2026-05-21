Does one of your newly planted trees look unstable? You may need to help stabilise it with a stake.

Warning signs

One or more of the following signs may indicate that your tree needs support:

• The roots are visible or are lifting out of the soil

• The trunk is bending under its own weight

• The root ball moves when you gently pull the trunk upward

• Strong winds regularly push the tree off balance

Proper staking

Purchase a long, sturdy wooden or metal stake. Drive it into the ground just outside the root ball. Position it on the side facing the prevailing wind. Push the stake at least 60 centimetres into firm, undisturbed soil to ensure good support.

Next, secure the trunk to the stake using a tie. The tie should be flexible and wide, so it doesn’t cut into the bark and injure the tree. A nylon stocking, a strip of bicycle inner tube or a soft cotton band will do the trick. You can also purchase specialised tree ties at a garden supply retailer. Wrap the tie in a figure-eight pattern between the stake and the trunk before knotting it.

Visit a garden centre in your area for more advice.