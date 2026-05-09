Resisting the temptation of exotic wood flooring can be extremely difficult for home builders and renovators.

Many are dreaming about mahogany with its warm, classy tones: sand, terracotta, copper, caramel, and even green and blue. Rustic hickory and dark knotty walnut are also high on the dream-renovation list.

Luckily for those "dreamers", hardwood flooring is now available in a huge range of different finishes.

A natural wood floor can be hand scraped, brushed, or distressed in order to highlight knots and grains. New colours and contrasting tones are also on offer.

Easier to maintain, the new hardwood floors that are factory sealed and oiled have a smoother, glossier finish. Pre-varnished wood now comes with embossed surfaces that create a wave-like effect. Moreover, advances in nanotechnology have enabled the production of a varnish with more effective anti-abrasive qualities.

Whether pre-varnished or pre-oiled, the new engineered wood floors, which can be used as floating floor or glued directly to the subfloor, ensure good soundproofing.

Another new trend that has emerged in recent years: wood floors with wide planks that create a rustic look.

The latest in ceramics is perfect for both floors and walls. New porcelain stoneware tiles create a contemporary look.

Ceramic and precision-ground enamelled porcelain have now taken on the form of planks that vary in shade and texture to imitate wood.

And PVC flooring, which imitates wood and even stone, is also available.

Innovations in linoleum production have allowed manufacturers to produce a wide range of textures and colours, including an imitation leather that uses eco-friendly materials.

A floorcovering for every room

The latest trends will allow you to choose from some interesting innovations, but of course you will need to take into account the demands of each room before settling on a choice.

If your main criterion is comfort, for a bedroom or living room for example, carpet is a traditional choice. For the more environmentally minded, hardwood, engineered wood, laminate, or a floating wood floor are also great choices.

For rooms with higher humidity levels, such as a bathroom or kitchen, ceramic is an especially suitable type of flooring to consider. You could also opt for vinyl or the new types of laminate, which are water-resistant.

For a bathroom, think about limiting the risks of slipping as well as comfort. Natural stone could be an interesting choice here.

Engineered hardwood flooring is also a good option for the kitchen, as it is durable and easy to maintain, a perfect combination for this part of your home.

Flooring in the dining room must be stain-resistant. Choose wood, laminate, vinyl, or a dark-coloured carpet.

For high traffic areas, such as the entrance hall or the family room, opt for a durable and comfortable floorcovering such as carpeting, hardwood, engineered hardwood, or laminate.

For basement areas or similar, it is very important that the subfloor be well insulated. Suitable flooring could include carpet, engineered hardwood, laminate, or vinyl.

Cork flooring is a great choice for a home cinema room or playroom because of its excellent soundproofing qualities.

All types of flooring are available in varying qualities and a wide range of prices. For help in making the right choice, consult an interior decorator who will be able to give you advice on the style, colour, texture, and motif of your floorcovering for the specific purpose of the room.

Some specialists offer a free home consultation, and some are equipped with visual software that will give you a good idea of what the final result will look like.