With competition remaining strong in many property markets, prospective homebuyers are being reminded not to skip a pre-purchase building inspection, even when faced with pressure to make a quick offer.

A pre-purchase inspection provides an independent assessment of a property's condition and can reveal issues that may not be visible during an open home inspection. Qualified inspectors typically examine key components including the roof, foundations, plumbing, electrical systems, drainage, ventilation and structural elements.

Consumer group CHOICE says building and pest inspections are among the most important checks buyers can undertake before purchasing a property, particularly as defects can result in costly repairs after settlement. Common problems identified include water damage, termite activity, structural movement, roof deterioration and drainage issues.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch service has also urged buyers to undertake thorough due diligence when purchasing property, particularly in a fast-moving market where emotional decision-making can lead to costly mistakes.

Beyond identifying defects, inspection reports can provide valuable negotiating leverage. If significant issues are uncovered, buyers may be able to negotiate a lower purchase price or request repairs before contracts are finalised.

The process is relatively inexpensive compared with the potential cost of unexpected repairs. According to industry estimates, building inspections typically cost several hundred dollars, while major structural repairs can run into tens of thousands.

Real estate professionals and property experts also recommend obtaining a pest inspection, particularly in areas where termites are prevalent. The Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association notes that termites cause substantial damage to Australian homes each year, often before their presence is detected.

While no inspection can guarantee a property is free from defects, experts agree it remains one of the most effective ways for buyers to make informed decisions and avoid expensive surprises after moving in.

Get in touch with a local qualified expert to obtain information specific to your circumstances.