Black Friday is pulling further ahead of Boxing Day as Australia’s favourite sales event, with half of shoppers planning to buy something in the November sales compared with 29 per cent for the post-Christmas event, according to Monash University research.

The gap between the two events has almost doubled in a year, from 11 to 21 per cent. Planned Black Friday participation has climbed from 33 per cent in 2022, while Boxing Day participation fell six per cent from last year, the university's survey found.

Among those planning to shop the sales, 49 per cent cited discounts, 36 per cent wanted to buy gifts in advance, and 28 per cent said they enjoyed shopping during sales events.

But with cost-of-living pressures on households, many shoppers are participating in sales events for practical reasons.

The Monash Business School report's lead author Stephanie Attill said, “For many people, Black Friday has become less of an event and more of an errand.”

Clothing, footwear and accessories led planned purchases among sale shoppers at 53 per cent, followed by beauty and personal care, and consumer electronics.

With less than a month to go before Christmas, deciding what to buy each family member and friend is also on the minds of shoppers. It seems that men are the most challenging to buy for, with people heading online to get ideas and inspiration. Google Trends data shows search interest in "gifts for men" over the past month has been higher than for women, boys and girls - particularly as Christmas gets closer.

As for the type of gifts for men that people are showing interest in, Australians' search interest is led by golfing products, followed by general Christmas gift ideas, "cool gifts" and "funny gifts", according to Google Trends.

Search interest in "gifts for him" has been higher over the past month compared to gifts for girls, women and boys. Source: Google Trends

Shoppers are being cautioned to watch out for false claims and fake sales, particularly when shopping online. Retailers and other sellers are being warned the ACCC is currently scrutinising misleading price comparisons, countdown timers and claims of storewide discounts. Comparing the actual price across various retailers can help establish whether the advertised deal is worth taking.

* This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends.