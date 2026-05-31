Prospective familes took the opportunity to check out leading boarding schools from Sydney, regional NSW, the ACT and Queensland as well as local private education facilities and the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) at the Boarding Schools Expo in Dubbo during May.

Organised by The Boarding School Collective, a central-west based business under the direction of Amanda Ferrari from Trangie, the two-day event at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre was the first of seven expos and pop-up events set to be held this year across NSW and Queensland.