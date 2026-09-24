When it comes to TV soundbars, you have many options. If you want to enhance your audio experience while watching your favourite movies and shows, which product should you choose? Here’s a handy buyer’s guide to help you.

Power rating

It may be tempting to go straight for the most powerful soundbar. However, if your living room is small or medium-sized, more modest models will do just fine. You don’t need an oversized soundbar taking up space needlessly. A large home cinema room, on the other hand, requires a device powerful enough to deliver clear, consistent sound.

Channel range

You’ll notice that soundbars are labelled with numbers such as 2.1 or 5.1. The first digit – 2 or 5 in these examples – indicates the number of channels for higher or mid-range frequencies. The second digit – the 1 in both cases – confirms the delivery of lower bass frequencies. A five-channel system, for example, can produce a more immersive sound experience.

Other models feature a third number – 5.1.2 or 5.1.3, for example. The third digit indicates the number of upward-firing channels. This design creates a sensation that sound is coming from all directions. The roar of a plane landing in a movie will never have sounded so realistic!

Of course, the more sophisticated a soundbar is, the higher the price. Whatever you choose, keep your budget in mind. For more personalised advice, consult an expert retailer.