Whether you have invested in new wall-to-wall carpet or added a decorative rug to the living room, a few simple maintenance habits can help keep it looking better for longer.

Regular vacuuming, prompt attention to spills and appropriate periodic cleaning are key parts of carpet maintenance under Australian standards, according to the Carpet Institute of Australia. It also recommends checking the carpet manufacturer’s individual care and warranty instructions.

One of the most common mistakes is not vacuuming often enough. The institute recommends vacuuming residential carpet at least weekly, and preferably twice a week in high-traffic areas. Dirt and grit left in the pile can contribute to wear, while regular vacuuming removes much of the dry soil before it becomes embedded.

Another mistake is leaving spills and stains untreated. Australian consumer group CHOICE recommends acting quickly, soaking up a spill as soon as possible before applying a suitable stain remover. Blotting rather than vigorously rubbing can also help avoid spreading the stain or damaging the fibres.

Using the wrong cleaning product can cause further problems. The Carpet Institute recommends products formulated specifically for carpet and advises against using hard-surface cleaners. Products should first be tested in an inconspicuous area where appropriate and used according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Consumers should also remember that “natural” does not automatically mean harmless. ACCC Product Safety advises householders to read cleaning-product labels and safety information carefully, follow the directions and keep chemical products securely stored, particularly around children.

Finally, don’t forget deeper cleaning. Professional corrective cleaning is typically recommended every 12 to 18 months, although the appropriate interval depends on traffic, soiling and the manufacturer’s instructions. Some warranties may also require evidence of professional cleaning.

Regular maintenance may require a little effort, but it can protect the carpet’s appearance, performance and lifespan.