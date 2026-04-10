Home renovators are being encouraged to carefully select timber floor finishes, with experts saying the right product can significantly impact durability, indoor air quality and long-term maintenance.

Have you recently stripped back your wood flooring to restore its natural beauty? Applying the right finishing product is a critical final step, with a range of options offering different benefits depending on the home and lifestyle.

Stains remain a popular and affordable choice, widely available through hardware retailers. When choosing between water- and oil-based stains, renovators should weigh both environmental and practical considerations. Water-based stains contain minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them a more environmentally friendly option and safer for indoor air quality. They also dry quickly, helping to reduce downtime during renovations.

Oil-based stains, on the other hand, are valued for their durability and moisture resistance – particularly useful in high-traffic areas. However, they contain higher levels of VOCs and are flammable, meaning additional care is required during application. Safe Work Australia advises ensuring proper ventilation and following product safety instructions when using solvent-based finishes.

Finishing oils, such as linseed or tung oil, are also gaining popularity due to their natural origins and low-energy production. These oils penetrate deeply into timber, offering long-lasting protection while enhancing the grain’s appearance. Unlike some surface coatings, they allow for spot repairs without the need to sand back the entire floor.

However, authorities including the Australian Government’s Your Home program note that even natural oil finishes can release VOCs during application, making adequate ventilation essential to reduce exposure.

Beyond aesthetics, experts say choosing low-VOC products can contribute to healthier indoor environments, particularly for families and those with respiratory sensitivities.

With renovation activity continuing to rise across NSW, homeowners are encouraged to consider both performance and environmental impact when selecting floor finishes – and to seek professional advice where needed to ensure the best result for their space.