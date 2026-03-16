The March Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee was a beauty. Every month shines, some months a little brighter.

With near perfect weather and 169 cars and bikes on display, the event continues to be Dubbo’s biggest and most highly anticipated monthly event.

Please note that April's event will have a different location from normal.

The next Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is on Sunday morning, April 5, (Easter Sunday) from 8.00am, at Astley’s Home, Plumbing and Hardware at Skymaster Place in the former RAAF base complex.