Few things are more disappointing for spa owners than lifting the cover of a hot tub and finding cloudy or murky water instead of a clear, inviting soak.

According to pool and spa maintenance specialists, cloudy water is usually a sign that the water chemistry or filtration system needs attention rather than a serious fault with the spa itself.

One of the most common causes is the accumulation of organic matter. Body oils, sweat, cosmetics, sunscreen, leaves and airborne debris can all enter the water and reduce clarity.

Maintaining adequate sanitiser levels, such as chlorine or bromine, is essential for preventing the growth of bacteria and breaking down contaminants. A minimum chlorine level of 3 parts per million (ppm) is recommended in hot tubs.

Water balance is another critical factor. High pH or alkalinity levels can reduce the effectiveness of sanitisers and cause minerals to come out of solution, creating a cloudy appearance. Industry guidelines generally recommend maintaining a pH between 7.2 and 7.6 and total alkalinity between 80 and 120 ppm to keep water stable and clear. Excessively high alkalinity can also contribute to scaling on spa surfaces and equipment.

Regular testing is therefore an important part of spa ownership. Test strips or digital testing kits can quickly identify imbalances before they become major problems.

Filters also play a vital role in maintaining water quality. Over time, filters can become clogged with dirt, oils and fine particles, reducing their ability to remove contaminants from the water. Manufacturers and maintenance experts recommend cleaning filters regularly and replacing them when they show signs of wear. Dirty or saturated filters are a common cause of persistent cloudiness.

In some cases, cloudy water may indicate that the water itself has reached the end of its usable life and should be drained and replaced. This is particularly common in heavily used spas where dissolved solids gradually build up over time.

For owners unsure about the correct chemicals or maintenance procedures, pool and spa retailers can provide tailored advice based on the size of the spa, local water conditions and frequency of use.

With routine testing, proper sanitisation and regular filter maintenance, most cloudy water problems can be resolved before they spoil a relaxing soak.