Finding an interest in the electronics industry after trailing round the central west with his grandfather recording race meetings at bush tracks, there’s not much that Eric Reynolds doesn’t know about broadcast technology.

He’s had 35 years’ experience from trainee right through to his own Page Electronics & Antenna Man Dubbo business, and now covers everything from installing Starlink services to putting up the latest hi-tech viewing monitors on the market.

“I still do antenna installations and repairs, but a lot of the work now is wall mounts for new televisions in people’s homes,” Eric explained.

“These units can range from 65, 75, 85, and up to 100cm, so you want them done right as they’re important parts of your home entertainment system,” he added.

Eric provides professional antenna services for all needs from television to mobile phones and broadband networks, wireless point-to-point data links, large area WiFi networks and much more for both home and business needs.

With many rural clients concerned over the drop-off in reliability since Telstra closed its 3G network two years ago, he’s also recently had a boom in work involving the services of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk!

“I’m now doing plenty of Starlink connections and installations, it’s about putting the rectangular dishes on people’s roofs, and running the cables through the ceiling down to their modems.

“It’s a great service for all farms and anyone out-of-town and is very reliable for things like emergency services which are so important, my work has quadrupled in the last three to six months for these types of installations,” Eric revealed.

With his knowledge and training going back to the last millennia, he first discovered his talent for broadcast technology and telephony while still a young lad, and hasn’t looked back since!

“I started in electronics and TV repairs and antennas way back in 1991, how it happened was, I used to go with my pop who would be at race meetings video-taping each event for the officials and stewards,” Eric said.

“His equipment would sometimes break down, and he would go to a repair shop and it was here that I saw that the shop-owner was putting-on apprentices; that was 35 year’s ago, so I started on television installations, antennas and repairs from that,” he concluded.