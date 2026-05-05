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Set in the heart of the renowned Orange cool-climate wine region, Heifer Station presents a rare opportunity to acquire an established wine, tourism and hospitality destination with proven performance and exceptional future upside.
Combining vineyard, a recognised brand, cellar door, agritourism experiences and event capability, the property is already a recognised destination for locals and visitors alike. Yet, its greatest value lies in what comes next.
The foundations are firmly in place - a vineyard widely recognised for producing fruit of exceptional quality, a highly acclaimed brand, established visitor traffic, and multiple income streams - while offering substantial opportunities to expand weddings, functions, accommodation, and curated tourism experiences.
For the astute purchaser, this is more than a property - it is a scalable lifestyle and business asset with the capacity to further enhance the region's leading wine and tourism destination.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a multi-dimensional regional asset with both lifestyle appeal and commercial upside.
• Area 33.58 Ha (83 Acres) with building entitlement
• Proven wine and tourism business with existing revenue streams
• Established brand with strong National recognition
• Vineyard infrastructure and production capability in place
• Cellar door with consistent visitation
• Event and function potential ready for expansion
• Significant upside in weddings and corporate events
• Scope to expand accommodation (STCA)
• Positioned in a high-growth regional tourism market
• Authentic rural setting aligned with experiential travel trends
Auction: 10:30am Friday, May 8.
The Auction Room
152 William Street, Bathurst NSW 2795
Agents
Stewart Murphy | 0427 363 118
Chris Malone | 0401 968 447