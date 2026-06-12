As busy schedules, extracurricular activities and screen time continue to compete for our attention, health and family experts are encouraging households to prioritise eating together, saying regular family meals deliver benefits that extend well beyond nutrition.

Research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS) has found that shared mealtimes can strengthen family relationships by providing a regular opportunity for conversation and connection. These interactions help children feel heard, supported and secure, contributing to improved emotional wellbeing and stronger family bonds.

In an age when many families are juggling work commitments, sport, homework and social activities, mealtimes may be one of the few opportunities for everyone to gather in the same place without distractions.

The benefits are not only social. Nutrition Australia says children who regularly eat meals with their families are more likely to consume vegetables, fruit and other nutrient-rich foods. Shared meals also give parents an opportunity to model healthy eating behaviours and introduce children to a wider variety of foods.

Health experts note that children often learn eating habits by observing adults. When families sit down together, young people are more likely to develop a positive relationship with food and better recognise feelings of hunger and fullness, helping to establish lifelong healthy habits.

Family meals can also provide an important break from screens. According to the Australian Government’s eSafety Commissioner, excessive screen use can affect sleep, concentration and family interaction. Designating meal times as device-free periods can encourage face-to-face conversation and help family members be more present with one another.

Mental health researchers have also linked regular family meals with improved self-esteem and lower rates of anxiety and behavioural problems among children and adolescents. International studies have found that teenagers who frequently share meals with their families often report feeling more connected and supported.

Importantly, experts stress that family meals do not need to be elaborate. Whether it is a home-cooked dinner, takeaway eaten around the table or a simple breakfast before school, the key ingredient is spending time together.