Watering your garden may seem like a simple task, but it can be one of the trickiest parts of caring for your growing vegetables. A few small habits can make the difference between thriving plants and struggling ones. Be careful to avoid these watering mistakes.

1. Underwatering or overwatering

Underwatered plants can wilt, grow slowly and produce small harvests. Overwatered plants may develop root rot, yellowing leaves and fungal issues. Instead of sticking to a rigid schedule, keep an eye on your soil. If the top inch is dry, it’s time to water.

2. Watering during the heat of the day

If you water your plants at midday, the sun and heat cause the water to evaporate before the plants benefit from it. The best time to water is early morning, when temperatures are cooler. Your plants will have time to absorb the moisture before the sun gets too strong.

3. Splashing water or soil onto the leaves

Wet leaves create the perfect environment for diseases like blight and powdery mildew. Aim your water at the base of the plant, not the foliage. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems are especially helpful for keeping leaves dry while delivering moisture to the roots.

4. Letting rainwater go to waste

Rainwater is free, eco-friendly, naturally soft and often better for plants than hose water. This makes it ideal for vegetable gardens. Collect it in barrels or containers; it’ll reduce your water bill and ensure you have a supply during dry spells.

By implementing these watering techniques, you can grow healthier plants and have a more productive harvest.