If it’s your place, you want it done right! That’s a good enough reason to call Your Place Maintenance for local handyman work from one of the longest serving guys in the business.

This is particularly the case for so many in our ageing population who are seeking to live independent lives for as long as possible.

With considerable government and community support aimed at keeping our older residents in their homes as long as possible, local handyman Charlie Howard is the person to keep you on your feet.

With decades of experience in the industry, he’s the bloke for handrail installations to ensure you retain mobility, safely and satisfactorily, for as long as possible.

“I do a fair bit of work with handrails, down the back steps and out the front, as well as inside homes,” Charlie explained.

“They’ve got to be done to Australian Standards and every situation is different, so you need someone to install them properly, to know when to use a stud and not to put the screw straight into gyprock,” he added.

With more than three decades' experience, there’s not much Charlie doesn’t know about the home handyman game.

“I’ve been self-employed doing this for 30 years and I’ve pretty much done everything at one time or another.

“I’m getting older now, so I don’t take on everything, but everything I do, I do it very well,” he revealed.

He said that the trade for which he first apprenticed is the one that still keeps him busy all these years later.

“I trained as a cabinet-maker and joiner, and there’s not much I don’t know about installing built-in cupboards, which I still do plenty of,” Charlie said.

“Whether it’s doors, joins, panelling, cupboards, and storage units, this is the type of stuff I’m really good at,” he concluded.

Want the job done right? Call Charlie Howard on 0407 253 600.