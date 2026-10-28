Like any good tradie, taking the time to get it right is the key to a top-shelf plastering job, Nathan Walsh believes.

Owning and operating Walsh’s Plastering for more than a decade, it was a vocation that presented itself as a career choice, by chance.

“Mate, I’ve been doing it for 18 years and I’ve been out on my own for 14; I just sort of fell into it,” Nathan told Dubbo Photo News.

“I was working at a vegetable research station at Narromine and moved to Dubbo and a job came up and I took it,” he added.

Nathan explained that there are important specialist skills that ensure that the final finish to any plastering job is as it should be.

“In the end, it’s time and attention to detail that matter with any plastering job.

“You’ve gotta make sure that everything measures up the way it needs to,” Nathan explained.

With years in the industry, he can anything related to his trade anywhere you want.

“I do anything to do with gyprock and sealing walls for both new homes and extensions, I’ve got one other worker who’s been with me 10 years.

“I do all of NSW, anywhere from Goodooga, to Collarenebri, West Wyalong, as long as the bill is paid, I can anywhere,” Nathan said.

Only stipulation he has, is he asks that people needing his specialist services give him as much notice as possible.

“It’s best to call early just to let us know what’s coming up. Most people understand this, but you occasionally get those who think you’re sitting there waiting for a phone call,” Nathan relayed.

“With those who say, ‘I need you next week’, you often have to tell them, ‘sorry, you’ll have to go elsewhere’, so it is definitely best to call early,” he concluded.

To contact your local plastering contractor, call Nathan on 0427 891 460, or email: nathanwalsh30@gmail.com