Happy 80th birthday to Peter Walsh, who celebrated the milestone with family and friends at Soul Food Depot on Saturday, March 14.

A little birdie told Dubbo Photo News that Peter is a Life Governor of the Association of Apex Clubs of Australia, the highest award the Apex organisation has. The 95-year-old organisation empowers individuals over 18 to engage in personal development, leadership training, and community service projects.

Several former members of the Narromine Apex Club joined Peter for his birthday celebrations.

Well done, Peter, and thank you for your extensive community service.