A carefully written letter can give a property offer an emotional edge when several buyers are competing, but it should support – not replace – a competitive price, secure finance and suitable contract terms.

Buyer letters are not standard practice in Australia, although they can occasionally influence a vendor with a strong emotional attachment to their home. Domain reported in June 2024 that a first-home buyer secured a Mornington property after including a cover letter and photograph of her dog with her offer. The selling agent said personalised letters were uncommon, while separate Domain advice suggested they could help when competing offers were otherwise closely matched.

The most effective letters are personal without becoming lengthy. Buyers can briefly explain why the property suits them and identify two or three features they genuinely appreciate, such as the garden, period details, family-friendly layout or proximity to schools and work.

Avoid discussing plans to demolish, extensively renovate or remove features the seller may value. Buyers should also avoid exaggerating their circumstances or including unnecessary sensitive information. A single page, written in a warm but professional tone and carefully proofread, should be sufficient.

However, sentiment is unlikely to overcome a substantially weaker or uncertain offer. Buyers should separately set out their proposed price, deposit, preferred settlement period and any conditions, including finance approval or building and pest inspections.

The NSW Government advises buyers to obtain the sale contract promptly, have it examined by a solicitor or licensed conveyancer, arrange finance pre-approval and make their offer verbally or in writing. It also says NSW agents must pass genuine offers to the vendor until contracts are exchanged, unless the vendor has provided different instructions in writing.

ASIC’s Moneysmart says loan pre-approval can help buyers establish an affordable price range and show sellers they are serious, although it does not guarantee final loan approval.

Offer and contract procedures differ between states and territories, making legal or conveyancing advice important before signing documents or waiving conditions.

A thoughtful letter may humanise an offer, but the contract and the buyer’s ability to complete the purchase remain the decisive factors.