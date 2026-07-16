Pet owners preparing to sell their home can improve its appeal to prospective buyers by presenting a clean, neutral and well-maintained property, while also ensuring animals are safe during inspections and open homes.

Although pets are an important part of many households, sellers should consider how a home will be experienced by visitors who may not own animals or may be sensitive to pet odours, hair or damage.

A thorough clean is an important first step. Floors, walls, skirting boards, upholstery and curtains can retain fur, stains and smells, particularly in rooms where animals sleep or spend most of their time. Sellers may need to shampoo carpets, wash pet bedding and soft furnishings, repair scratched doors or damaged flyscreens, and treat any marked areas before photography or inspections begin.

Removing pet accessories can also help buyers focus on the home itself. Food bowls, litter trays, toys, scratching posts, beds, cages and leads should be packed away before inspections where practical. This can make rooms appear larger and less cluttered, while helping buyers imagine how they may use each space.

Outdoor areas should not be overlooked. Garden beds damaged by digging, worn lawn patches, pet waste, damaged fencing and chewed timber can detract from an otherwise tidy presentation. Sellers should check gates, fences and yards for repairs before the property is listed, particularly where buyers may be assessing the safety and usability of the outdoor space.

Pets should ideally be taken off the property during open homes and private inspections. The RSPCA says many owners place companion animals with a trusted friend or in boarding during the disruption of moving day, reducing stress and helping prevent pets escaping through open doors. Where an animal must remain at home, the RSPCA recommends keeping it securely contained in a quiet room with food and water, or in a crate if it is already crate-trained.

Sellers should tell their agent if a pet normally lives at the property and agree on a clear plan for inspections. This can help avoid unexpected encounters between animals and visitors, while allowing the home to be presented at its best.