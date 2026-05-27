Are you looking for someone trustworthy to look after your children? Whether you need a babysitter for a few hours now and then or on a more regular basis, these tips can help you find the right person for the job.

• Ask around. Talk to parents you know who sometimes – or often – hire babysitters. They can share their experiences and answer your questions. Their references are invaluable.

• Check local ads. Look for ads for babysitting services on public bulletin boards in your neighbourhood stores, community centres or schools. Does someone seem to meet all your requirements? Arrange a meeting to get to know them. If you hit it off, check their references.

• Search online. Online babysitting platforms are more risky than a personal recommendation but can make it easy to find qualified candidates. Simply enter a few details, such as your postcode and the number of children who need to be babysat, along with their ages, to get a list of suitable candidates.

• Verify their training. Make sure the person you want to hire has proper training, such as CPR certification and completion of an accredited babysitting course.

Are your children unaccustomed to being looked after by someone else? Ask the babysitter to arrive 15 to 30 minutes before you leave for the first time. This will give you time to share important information and ensure a smooth transition.

Don't be afraid to look for personal recommendations and references to give you extra peace of mind. Good luck with your search!