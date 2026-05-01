Your dream is to have a ceramic floor in your new kitchen, and because you’re a do-it-yourself sort of person, you’re thinking about installing it yourself. Why not? Here are the steps you should follow in order for this project to be a success.

Material and tools

• ceramic floor tiles

• adhesive cement

• grout

• spacers

• sealant

• grout float

• chalk line

• tile cutter

• rubber mallet

• tape measure

• level

• ceramic tile nipper

• bucket

• notched trowel

• grout sponge

• T-square

1. Check the condition of the subfloor

The surface under the ceramic tiles has to be suitable for your project to be a success. If it hasn’t already been done, completely remove the old floor covering and any glue. Your floor should be straight and solid. If necessary, use self-levelling cement to obtain a smooth surface.

2. Establish your guidelines

In a corner near the room’s entrance, or near another door, position one tile, then three on each side, for a total of seven tiles in an L shape. Use spacers to evenly space your tiles. Use the outside edge of the row of tiles to draw a line parallel to the wall with the chalk line. Repeat this exercise with the other row of tiles. Remove the tiles. To ensure that the lines are perfectly perpendicular (T-square), measure 91.5cm (three feet) along one line from the corner and mark it. Then mark the other line 122cm (four feet) from the corner. The distance between these two points should be 152.5cm (five feet), making the long side of a right angled triangle. If that isn’t the case, correct the angle of one of the lines.

3. Mix the adhesive cement

Use the type of adhesive cement recommended for your floor and your tiles. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. Prepare enough adhesive to be able to work for a maximum of one hour: you don’t want the cement to harden in the container.

4. Apply the adhesive cement

Spread some adhesive cement for the first tile. With the trowel, apply enough cement on one side of your guideline to lay two or three tiles in a straight line. Continue in this way, two or three tiles at a time. Make grooves in the cement with the notched side of the trowel.

5. Laying the tiles

Cover the subfloor with the tiles. Use your guidelines to ensure that the tiles are correctly positioned. The spacers will help you create even grout lines. Use the mallet to apply light pressure on any tiles that are higher than the others. Gradually remove the spacers before the cement dries. Leave to dry for 24 hours.

6. Complete the perimeter of the room

You can now walk on the tiles. Decide how you’re going to cut the tiles for the perimeter of the room. Draw a line on a tile and place it carefully on the tile cutter. After cutting all the necessary tiles, you can lay them as you did for the uncut tiles. Leave to dry for at least 24 hours.

7. Apply the grouting

Wet the tiles slightly with water before applying the grout. Pour and work the grout into the gaps with a grout float. Work section by section. Use a damp grout sponge to swiftly remove any excess grout, as it dries quickly. Add more grout until you’re pleased with the result. Leave to dry for 24 hours.

8. Apply a sealant

Apply an appropriate sealant on the grouting. Avoid spreading it on the tiles. Wait for 30 minutes and repeat the application.

Chat to a local hardware store or supplier before you begin to help you decide if this is the right DIY project for you!