Anyone preparing for an overseas holiday, interstate trip or extended stay with family is being urged to take simple precautions to protect their homes from theft, water damage and other costly problems while they are away.

Many homeowners are unaware some insurance policies contain conditions relating to unoccupied properties. The Insurance Council of Australia advises policyholders to check the terms of their cover before leaving, as insurers may impose limits or requirements if a home is vacant for an extended period. In some cases, homeowners may need to arrange for regular inspections by a trusted person to maintain coverage.

Water damage remains one of the most common and expensive home insurance claims in Australia. According to major insurers including the NRMA and RACV, a burst pipe, leaking appliance or unnoticed plumbing fault can cause significant damage if left undetected for weeks. Homeowners are encouraged to turn off the main water supply where practical and ensure gutters, downpipes and drainage systems are clear before departure.

Security is another major consideration. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows thousands of households experience break-ins each year, with unoccupied homes often presenting an attractive target for offenders. Security specialists recommend using timer-controlled lighting, ensuring doors and windows are securely locked and testing alarm systems before leaving.

Social media can also create unnecessary risks. The Australian Cyber Security Centre has previously warned travellers against publicly sharing details of upcoming holidays or posting real-time updates that reveal a home is vacant. Instead, travellers are encouraged to wait until they return before sharing holiday photos online.

Other recommendations include arranging for someone to collect mail, put out bins, mow lawns and monitor the property for any signs of damage or suspicious activity. A vehicle parked in the driveway and regular maintenance can help create the impression that someone is still at home.

Before leaving, homeowners should also unplug unnecessary electrical appliances, check smoke alarms are functioning and ensure emergency contact details are available to a trusted neighbour or family member.

With a little preparation and a few simple precautions, homeowners can significantly reduce the risk of returning to unexpected damage, theft or insurance complications after an extended time away.