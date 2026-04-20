Where do you work? Kidscape Early Learning Centre, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I’m currently relieving the 2IC role, however, am normally 3IC and a Lead Educator.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work because it’s not just a job to me – it gives me opportunities every day to grow and learn something new. I’m also grateful to be part of such a welcoming and supportive work environment that makes each day enjoyable.

Did you grow up in Dubbo? No

Prior to your current job, what did you do? A Moneygram officer in charge.

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? I would choose to work in Australia, without a doubt! Australia has always been my dream country, and I have always wanted to secure a future in early childhood education and care.

What was your first paying job? As a cashier in a supermarket in Fiji.

What are three words your friends would use to describe you? Straightforward, loyal and supportive.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? Oh, we can dream! I would open my own early childhood education and care service and be the bosswoman! And of course, spoil my family and friends.

When you were little, what did you think you wanted to be? I’ve always had a passion to become a teacher and spent my childhood role-playing teacher with my siblings!