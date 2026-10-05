Where do you work? I work as a Biomedical Engineer at Dubbo Base Hospital.

What’s your job? I am employed as a Biomedical Technical Officer Grade 2 at Dubbo Base Hospital. In this role, I maintain, test, calibrate, repair, and provide technical support for a wide range of medical equipment used throughout the hospital. My responsibilities help ensure that medical devices are safe, reliable, compliant with relevant standards, and available to support high quality patient care.

Why do you Love Your Work? What I enjoy most about my job is knowing that the work I do has a real impact on patient care, even though it's often behind the scenes. Every day, I help ensure the medical equipment clinicians rely on is safe, reliable, and working as it should. That gives me a real sense of pride and purpose because I know patients and staff depend on that equipment. I also enjoy that no two days are ever the same. Every day brings different equipment, different challenges, and new opportunities to learn and solve problems. I find that variety keeps the role interesting and rewarding, and it's one of the reasons I genuinely look forward to coming to work each day.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? What I love most about the Dubbo region is the friendly community and genuine country hospitality. It's a wonderful place to live and work, with a strong sense of belonging and a lifestyle that allows for a healthy balance between work and family life. As someone who moved to a new country, I have really appreciated how welcoming and supportive the community has been. The kindness and encouragement I've received have helped me settle in and feel at home, and that's something I truly value. It's one of the reasons I enjoy living and working in the Dubbo region.

What does your usual Friday night include? After a busy week at the hospital, Friday nights are all about relaxing and spending quality time with my family. It's a chance to unwind, reconnect, and enjoy each other's company after a busy week. Having that balance between work and family helps me recharge and return to work feeling refreshed and ready for the week ahead.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? I'd like to travel back to the 1960s and witness the Apollo Moon missions. It was an extraordinary era of engineering and innovation, and I'd love to see the technology and teamwork that made it possible.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I'd love to visit Tasmania. I've always wanted to explore its beautiful national parks, scenic landscapes, and unique wildlife.

What is the greatest advice you have received? Always keep learning. Every challenge is an opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally.

Who inspires you? I am inspired by the healthcare professionals I work alongside. Their dedication, compassion, and commitment to caring for others motivate me every day.