Where do you work? Yes Optus Dubbo in Orana Mall.

What’s your job? Sales Assistant.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love being able to help people with their phone and WiFi problems.

Did you grow up in Dubbo? No, I grew up on a farm 15 kilometres north of Gulargambone, then moved to Gilgandra.

Prior to your current job, what did you do? I worked at Gilgandra IGA for six years.

If you could work anywhere in the world, where would it be, and why? I’d love to work with the African safaris. I’ve always loved animals and taking photos for my photography page.

What was your first paying job? IGA in Gilgandra.

What are three words your friends would use to describe you? Silly, bubbly and kind.

How would you spend a win of a million dollars? I’d buy a hobby farm.

When you were little, what did you think you wanted to be? A vet or a zookeeper.