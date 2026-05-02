Where do you work? Right At Home Western NSW.

What’s your job? I’m a Case Manager.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love being able to manage the wellbeing for the community who needs the extra assistance to keep them in their own homes.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the diversity of the community.

What does your usual Friday night include? Family time.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? Anytime and anywhere in Mexico.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I’d like to see all of Australia.

What is the greatest advice you have received? If you can be anything, be kind.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time? I focus on today; anything more than that is a gift.

Who inspires you? I have always been inspired by my late parents. My husband inspires me. He has such a ‘can do’ attitude and lives life being differently able.