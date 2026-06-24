Where do you work? Silkman Austen Brown

What’s your job? Legal Assistant

Why do you Love Your Work? I love changing people’s lives for the better and helping people through some of the hardest times of their lives.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the community. I have a lot of wonderful friendships.

What does your usual Friday night include? Socialising!

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? I’d love to go back to when I finished school and travel to Europe.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? The Whitsundays!

What is the greatest advice you have received? “If it still bothers you after 24 hours then speak about it.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? A successful criminal defence lawyer.

Who inspires you? My Mum. Workwise, she was very dedicated and passionate. She had a wonderful work ethic.