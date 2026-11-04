Where do you work? ARB

What’s your job? Branch Manager

Why do you Love Your Work? I love the team we work with. The business is privately owned and is very family orientated.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the community. Working in a privately owned business and seeing how local businesses look after other local businesses.

What does your usual Friday night include? It depends on the season. In winter, it’s usually football and a few beers. In the warmer months, it’s fishing and a few beers.

What’s your favourite product at ARB? It has to be the bullbars. They tie into all the new models. They’ve been designed and engineered to suit the new vehicles.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Cape York.

What is the greatest advice you have received? “Always look after yourself”. Keep yourself healthy and fit. If I am looking after myself it means I can look after my family and my team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Still here at ARB, but maybe in a different seat!

Who inspires you? My dad. He always worked hard and set up my work ethic.