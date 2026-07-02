Where do you work? Dubbo West Preschool

What’s your job? Director of a preschool.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love working with children to get them ready for school.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? Has to be the icecream shop with my grandchildren.

Where did you grow up? Wellington and Coonamble.

What are you reading at the moment? Romance novels.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Tasmania again!

What advice would you give your younger self? Make the same choice of career.

Who inspires you? Children and how they develop.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? I’d love to go by the sea anywhere!