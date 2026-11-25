Where do you work? My FootDr Dubbo

What’s your job? Podiatrist.

Why do you Love Your Work? I enjoy helping people walk around pain-free. What’s the best thing to do to relax? Hang out with my family or go to the beach.

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? Dubbo Zoo!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? London. I have two sisters living there.

What was your first paying job? Working in a coffee shop.

What three things do you enjoy at school? Sports, friends and home time!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years’ time? Still slaving away at My FootDr Dubbo. I do enjoy the work and the people.

As a child, what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be a pilot in the RAAF.