Where do you work? Right at Home – Western NSW.

What’s your job? Care Partner.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love being able to assist clients to safely remain at home and provide support to their families.

Do you have a special talent? My investigating abilities!

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? I enjoy my weekends spent at the farm with my husband and daughters.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Nashville for the music!

What was your first paying job? Assistant in Nursing in a residential care facility.

What did you enjoy at school? Meeting my now husband.

What’s your favourite meal? Lamb cutlets.

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? Be a mother.