Where do you work? I work in the catering department of Dubbo Base Hospital.

What’s your job? I work as full-time employee in the catering department of Dubbo Base Hospital. In addition, I am a member of the Dubbo Nepalese community and I volunteer at Nani Babu Nepali Pathshala.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love my work because I enjoy working with food and being part of a team. Also, participating in community events make me feel very satisfied because it gives me a chance to help others and support the community. It makes me happy to know that my time and effort can make a positive difference.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? There are many places to visit in Dubbo, among them Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Victoria Park, and Elston Park are my favourite places to visit, as I can engage with my kids there.

Where did you grow up? I was born and grew up in Nepal, which is famous for the world’s tallest mountain – Mount Everest.

What are you watching at the moment? I like watching sports and am currently watching ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I would like to visit Uluṟu in the Northern Territory.

What advice would you give your younger self? I would tell my younger self to not be afraid of making mistakes. Also, to work hard, stay patient, and don’t compare yourself with others. Success is a journey, not a destination.

Who inspires you? My grandmother inspires me as she has shown dedication and provides guidance to overcome obstacles.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? I would love to visit different parts of Australia and Nepal.