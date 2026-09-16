Where do you work? Coloplast.

What’s your job? Continence Nurse (all things bladder and bowel). I am a continence nurse and I run a free clinic in Dubbo one day every three months. I specialise in Neurological conditions like MS and Spinal Cord injury, but can assist with anyone needing advice.

Why do you Love Your Work? I can completely change someone’s life with a simple discussion.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? Press!

Where did you grow up? Sydney.

What are you watching at the moment? Ransome Canyon.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Keen for Margaret River in Western Australia.

What advice would you give your younger self? It all works out how it is supposed to. If a door closes, there is always a window open.

Who inspires you? My daughters – they are amazing humans!