Where do you work? The Hair Lounge

What’s your job? Salon Owner

Why do you Love Your Work? I love making the girls feel so confident within themselves.

Where did you grow up? Born and raised here in Dubbo.

What are you watching at the moment? Gossip Girl.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I have been lucky enough to have travelled most of Australia.

What advice would you give your younger self? ‘Everything works out.’

Who inspires you? My Dad.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? Egypt or Africa!