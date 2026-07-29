Where do you work? Luna Paws Lane.

What’s your job? Owner and Dog Mama to Luna.

Why do you Love Your Work? I get to meet so many ‘dog’ people who are passionate about their dogs. I love sharing the space with like-minded people who love their dogs as much as we do!

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? Go to the ‘dog’ friendly cafes and places with my family and Luna.

What do you do when you’re not working? I spend time with my partner, two “hooman” children, and Luna.

What was your first paying job? I worked in the deli at the IGA.

What is your favourite product at Luna Paws Lane? Our unique pet products and the personalised Doggie birthday cakes we make.

What’s your favourite dog breed? Poodles! They are so intelligent, funny and have the sweetest little personalities. Bestie friends!

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to own a Pet Boutique. It has always been my dream.