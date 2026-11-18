Where do you work? Big Barber Dubbo at Orana Mall.

What’s your job? Barber.

Why do you love your work? Because I just love it!

What was your first paying job? I’ve always been a barber!

Who has had the biggest influence on your life? My boss, Cami.

What achievement are you most proud of? I’m proud of watching people leave happy!

What's a hidden gem in the area that more people should know about? Ponto Falls. It is beautiful.

Is there a goal you're currently working towards? I’m working towards setting up my own shop one day.

If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be? My ex-girlfriend.

What's one item you couldn't live without? My phone!