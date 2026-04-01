Where do you work? The Book Connection.

What’s your job? I’m a retail/book seller.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love books and I am a major bookworm.

What is one of your favourite memories? The birth of my daughter!

If you could work with any person, who would it be and why? Pink – she is just an amazing person, and I could listen to her sing all day.

What was your first paying job? Woolworths, as a checkout operator.

If you could have a super-power, what would it be? I would love to be able to speed-read then I could read as many books as I like!

What attributes do you admire? Honesty, loyalty, kindness, trustworthiness. All round to be a good person.

What is your favourite thing to do on a weekend? Board games at the local game shop, Total Tabletop.

What’s your favourite dish to cook or eat? I don’t have one. I enjoy trying new things.