Where do you work? Summer Springs/Coffee Bean.

What’s your job? Admin Assistant.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love the people and the community I work with.

Do you have a special talent? Crochet!

What’s your favourite thing to do in Dubbo with friends and family? I like swimming in the river.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Hawaii.

What was your first paying job? Subway, Uralla.

What three things did you enjoy at school? Science, art and lunch!

What’s your favourite food? Pomegranate.

As a child what did you want to do when you grew up? I wanted to be a midwife.