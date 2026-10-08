Where do you work? King on Macquarie.

What’s your job? Store Manager.

Why do you love your work? I love our customers and every day is different!

Tea or coffee? Coffee.

First paying job? Wok’n’Roll. I was a stay-at-home Mum for a long time.

Favourite local place to eat? KT Bakery.

What hobby or interest keeps you busy? Just work! Sometimes I am here at 7am, and still here at 7pm. It keeps me busy.

What's your comfort food? Salad.

What's something most people don't know about you? I like to stir people!

Who inspires you? My kids.