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Where do you work? King on Macquarie.
What’s your job? Store Manager.
Why do you love your work? I love our customers and every day is different!
Tea or coffee? Coffee.
First paying job? Wok’n’Roll. I was a stay-at-home Mum for a long time.
Favourite local place to eat? KT Bakery.
What hobby or interest keeps you busy? Just work! Sometimes I am here at 7am, and still here at 7pm. It keeps me busy.
What's your comfort food? Salad.
What's something most people don't know about you? I like to stir people!
Who inspires you? My kids.