Where do you work? Parkside Dental, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I’m a Dental Hygienist, Orofacial Myologist.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love being a dental hygienist as I get to help people transform their oral disease back to health by providing periodontal treatment and some oral health education that can be implemented into daily oral health homecare. Seeing a patient present with significant oral disease and return to health is very rewarding.

What is one of your favourite memories? It is hard to choose just one memory! The moments that stay with me the most are the many ways patients show their appreciation. Over the years it has been with flowers, cards, cooking and even a homemade mulberry pie.

If you could work with any person, who would it be and why? I would love to have spent time with the late Esther Wilkins, who was a pioneer of dental hygiene education. A day with Gordon Ramsay would also be an interesting experience.

What was your first paying job? Working for Christian Dior at J Ballantyne & Co in Christchurch.

If you could have a super-power, what would it be? My superpower would be to be invisible. Effortless flossing, if I could magically floss everyone’s teeth every night, I’d save a lot of smiles!

What attributes do you admire? Honesty and loyalty.

What is your favourite thing to do on a weekend? I love a sleep in and walking around the zoo with my family.

What’s your favourite dish to cook or eat? Anything I don’t have to prepare or cook is my favourite food.